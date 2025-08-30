(This is Part-9; for Part-8, go here.)

In a recent article, I presented convincing evidence that the genetic theory of cancer causation is a fraud.

This leaves researchers and doctors and the whole medical cartel exposed, out in the open, with nowhere to go.

Because genetics has been their explanation for cancer since the 1970s.

A far more reasonable theory of cancer is: it is actually the body’s reaction to toxins. Toxins coming from all sorts of sources.

For instance: pesticides, vaccines, medical drugs, industrial chemicals, massive numbers of chemicals in foods.

The body builds walls around these toxins, to protect itself from poisoning. These walls are called tumors.

The body multiplies the numbers of cells to build the walls. That isn’t “unchecked cancerous cell growth.” It’s defense.

If the medical world admitted all this, there would be no reason to use the label “cancer.” There would be no reason to say “cancer is a disease.”

Instead, there would be every reason to talk about POISONING.

And THAT would lead to: Who is doing the poisoning?

You can imagine the uproar an answer would bring.

Suddenly, all kinds of big-time operators and companies and institutions would be on the hook.

Public outrage would explode, and so would lawsuits.

People would say, WHY DIDN’T YOU TELL US THIS ABOUT CANCER YEARS AGO? WHY HAVE YOU BEEN LYING?

And then an inconvenient reminder would spring to the foreground and stay there: