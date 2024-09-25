Because words have power.

Because gangs and thugs and violent sub-cultures are winning the fight against America.

Because this is a test of our national character.

Because America is taking a useless position against a border INVASION…

…that is costing us more than 100,000 lives a year.

Because like it or not, nations live in a competitive world. And our nation is losing.

Internal American traitors and clueless dupes are making the invasion against us possible.

Taking a defensive position doesn’t work.

Having better principles isn’t a full solution. You have to put those principles into action.

America isn’t doing that.

I write because the principles of gangsters—take everything you can, break all the rules, terrorize people, kill people—are gaining the upper hand.

Because somebody has to describe what GOING ON THE OFFENSIVE actually means and entails, for this nation, for America. RIGHT NOW.

Maintaining the same position, staying in the same place, year after year, is a losing proposition. That’s what America is trying to do. And that’s why a new plan is necessary.

A new plan means a new national character—or a return to the way we used to be, when Evil walked right up to us and we declared our Independence and sent the British packing and wrote a brilliant Constitution.

We weren’t passive then, and we can’t be passive now.

Taking the war to our enemies means finding every gift of money the US is making to those nations who are sending us thugs and gangsters and cutting off every penny of that money until the flow of those terrorists STOPS.

Taking the war to our enemies means forcing the domestic Sanctuary movement to swallow defeat; defeating its political leaders who are essentially issuing an invitation to terrorists to come to America, commit violent crimes, and gain protection from our government, whose primary duty is ensuring OUR safety and OUR freedom.

Destroy the illegal Sanctuary movement.

Taking the war to our enemies means declaring that war and sending 50,000 troops to the southern border and shutting it down.

Taking the war to our enemies means an American government administration that will destroy the Mexican cartels where they are. In Mexico.

Taking the war to our enemies means finding, among our population, a President who will lead us in this war. Not merely a man who promises to lead us. Not merely a salesman who, during his term as President, promised to declare the cartels terrorist organizations—and then like a coward backed away from that promise one day before he was scheduled to make his declaration.

Taking the war to our enemies means removing gifts our government is now giving to immigrants who come here. American was not created to become an enticing Welfare State for criminals living in foreign lands.

Taking the war to our enemies means waking up to the decline and decimation of America.

I write because the chatter of idiots and self-made victims who want to suck on the tit of the State is replacing true words.

I write because I see America is obsessed with comfort and security and yet is fanatically unwilling to gaze straight into the storm that is taking our security away.

I write because, in my most honest moments, like you in your most honest moments, I do see the storm.

I write because, like you, I know America is a great gift worth saving.

But it is going down unless we defeat those who are sending unofficial soldiers to wage war on us.

-- Jon Rappoport