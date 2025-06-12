Let’s say you’re a farmer.

Or a professional football player.

Or a starving child in Africa.

Or an elderly person living in a nursing home.

And you’re sick.

In all cases, doctors diagnose you with diseases. And prescribe (toxic) drugs to treat the viruses which are causing these diseases. Viruses which don’t exist.

That’s the calamity.

Behind all this, you, the farmer, were actually knocked down by a pesticide.

You, the football player, had your nervous system made into scrambled eggs by a series of violent collisions.

You, the starving child, were ripped by a gross lack of food and deep nutritional deficits.

You, the elderly nursing home resident, were squashed by years of taking toxic medical drugs and vaccines.

But doctors never bring these facts out in the open.

Because if they did…how do they prescribe a drug that will treat pesticide poisoning? Or treat years of physical injuries on the football field? Or treat a lack of food? Or treat prior medical-drug poisoning?

Obviously, there are no drugs for these ACTUAL causes of illness.

But if doctors ignore these true causes, and instead cook up a series of disease labels, and claim the “diseases” are caused by non-existent VIRUSES…