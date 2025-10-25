Or not a disease at all.

But rather a person’s reaction to being invaded by toxins.

The body builds walls around the toxins it can’t expel. Why? To protect itself from being poisoned.

Doctors call those walls tumors.

When there are many toxins and many walls, doctors call this “metastasis.” When a tumor is targeted by treatment and is destroyed, toxins escape, and then the body builds new walls around them. This, also, is called metastasis.

To build those walls takes energy.

How much energy?

Dr. Mark Bailey offers the following analogy: “If Trump wants to build a 30 foot high wall on the border he is going to need a huge amount of roads or rail to get all the supplies and energy to the site.”

The body dedicates MUCH energy and nutrient supply to building walls around toxins.

Energy it would otherwise use for…LIVING.

The toxified person feels the lack and loss of energy.

This is why I suggested that coca leaf, which has been chewed on a daily basis for many centuries by the Andean people, could help replace some of that lost energy: