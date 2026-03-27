It’s because those lyrics and melodies are expressions of the pinnacle of romantic love.

They aren’t “Get Rich or Die Tryin’”, or “Sympathy for the Devil”, or a 16-year-old kid smashing his guitar to pieces on the floor of a stage as a social and political statement.

They aren’t music deployed to steal 30 points from a kid’s IQ during one concert.

Music in any incarnation, any version, tunes up minds. It points the mind and heart in specific directions.

It can shape a culture in a matter of a year. It can shape a generation.

I prefer this:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The very thought of you and I forget to do The little ordinary things that everyone ought to do I'm living in a kind of daydream, I'm happy as a king And foolish though it may seem, to me, that's everything The mere idea of you the longing here for you You'll never know how slow the moments go 'til I'm near to you I see your face in every flower, your eyes in stars above It's just the thought of you, the very thought of you, my love

Bandleader Ray Noble composed the music and lyrics. In 1934, the song reached number one on the pop charts in America, and stayed there for five weeks. Which tells you something about American culture back then: