The first and main answer is, because I’m a WRITER.

I don’t set limits on myself.

If I did, I’d be in some other line of work.

Another reason? I’m not backing away from wanting readers to draw inferences. Inferences from fiction to fact. I could stop writing fiction forever, under the assumption that readers don’t want to make inferences, they’re too lazy, they only want one fact after another. But I don’t make that ironclad assumption about readers.

I recently wrote a short story about the Crispies. In the year 2074. In the story, it’s the largest private security army in the US.

Why did I write it? Because I wanted to. I’m a writer. And because the future could hold that reality for all Americans.

Because people ought to think about what could be coming up on the horizon.

Because I want readers to do more than absorb facts. Current facts DO add up to future facts.

I refuse to say readers can’t see beyond the ends of their noses.

I refuse to characterize readers as severely limited.

I refuse to limit myself on the basis of some belief or assumption about what readers can handle.

I’m not running a group campfire for mentally disabled readers.

Ever since I started writing for real in 1958, I adopted the slogan, IF IT DOESN’T FIT, FORCE IT.

Because I believed then, and still do, that’s what every WRITER does.

A whole lot of what life offers is about fitting in. Fitting into an established easy to recognize pattern. Often this turns out to be a lowest common denominator.

If that’s what I were after, I’d be in some other line of work. Like public relations. Like promotion for political candidates.

I write about a private security army in the year 2074, and I’m unloading a possible future on the reader. Nobody else is doing that in the specific way I am. In the style I am. For that reason, I could censor myself. I could say, “That won’t work, forget it, I won’t write it.” But I don’t say that. I’m NOT going to say, “Well, I can still write about the future, but I’ll have to spoon feed it to the reader in little chunks that are easily digestible. It can’t be DIFFERENT.” No, I’m NOT going to say that. Because if I did, I’d be censoring myself on the basis of imagining readers are severely limited and disabled.

And guess what? A writer can do several things. More than several. I can blast facts in your face. Facts other writers aren’t covering. AND I can write about 50 years into the future and the possible shape of society then, and leave you to judge how you see that future. Do you want it? Do you not want it? Why?

Something has happened to writing, especially since the Internet took over. And the so-called Age of Information took over. Way too much bland writing took over. And too little original writing showed up. The overall effect was: training the reader to expect less and think less. And IMAGINE less. Training the reader to be an information-processing machine. “I process, absorb, and forget.” The new motto.

I’m all for reversing that trend.

I’m all for busting the treadmill that puts readers on automatic chains of thought.

It’s one reason I keep wanting to write.

To throw monkey wrenches into automatic mind-machinery.

One way I do this is by writing fiction now and then.

You can handle it.

You do handle it.

I thank you for that.

For this and other reasons, I wish you and yours a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

-- Jon Rappoport