Obviously, because he can’t stop himself.

He has to.

That’s what he does.

He sees a potential deal on the table, and he has to go there.

He solicits foreign money for business in the US. From China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the UK…wherever he can find it.

That’s not America First. Isn’t that crystal CLEAR?

That’s a Globalist interdependent economy.

Yes, he can penalize US corporations that go abroad so they can hire cheap labor and then export products back to the US. That’s its own issue.

THIS is different. Why are we letting foreign nations in the door because they have money and are willing to spend it? We’re cutting those nations in for a piece of the US economy.

Again, that’s not America First.

Americans should own the US economy.

Plus these deals with foreign nations open up all sorts of under the table agreements we don’t know about. Secret commitments and pledges from our own government.

This whole thing isn’t just a Trump problem. This has been going on for a long, long time. But Trump makes it much worse, because he’s obsessed. Half of his obsession is keeping the spotlight on himself. “I JUST MADE A GREAT DEAL.”

Has anyone figured out how much of the US economy actually goes into the pockets of foreign countries and foreign players? I’m quite sure the figure would be a real shocker.

These deals are a way of putting up America for sale.

The buyers are numerous, because the US economy is large and lucrative and careless and indifferent and stupid and self-destructive.

Why do we even allow foreign investors to buy stocks and commodities here in the US? Why do we let them play in that corrupt casino and take dollars home to their foreign countries?

It’s as if America has been in an economic trance. It IS a trance.

You want to see Globalism in action? That’s what I’m describing here, right under our noses.

And let’s also look at the reverse: