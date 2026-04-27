Because Kennedy’s name is KENNEDY, and Trump loves to be associated with prestigious names and people, particularly when he can play the dominant role.

Because Kennedy gave him votes in 2024.

Because Kennedy fawned and heaped praise on him after switching political parties.

Because Kennedy promised Trump that as head of HHS he wouldn’t rock the boat and cause Trump serious trouble. And because now, with the midterms coming up and the White House deciding to muzzle Kennedy on vaccines, Kennedy is willing to sit there and take it.

Trump is supporting Kennedy because Kennedy has talked himself into the believing the few changes he’s made to vaccines are really significant. They aren’t.

Trump sees that Kennedy is acting as a politician, and Trump likes that.

Trump knows Kennedy will never blame him for the murderous COVID vaccines.

Trump takes Kennedy’s decision to switch parties and become a Republican as a sign of his, Trump’s, personal power.

But Kennedy knows all this could change in a moment: