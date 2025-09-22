I’m not letting this issue go.

As I’ve been writing for at least a year, these VAXXED films (there are now 3 of them) are incredibly powerful weapons in the war against medical killers. They show the children and the mothers. The children whose lives have been destroyed by vaccines. Children all across America.

The films were produced by Polly Tommey at Children’s Health Defense, the organization Kennedy founded.

I know for a fact that Kennedy wouldn’t use the films during his campaign for the Presidency. This was not an omission on his part. It was a conscious decision.

And then, after Kennedy dropped out of the race and joined forces with Trump, all the way up to today, he hasn’t used them.

He hasn’t shown them. He hasn’t attached his name and position on vaccines to the films.

Why?

The answer reveals his fork in the road. He made a decision to be “a man of science,” and not a direct leader on the ground for people whose lives were destroyed by vaccines.

The VAXXED films set fires in the minds of people who watch them.

There’s no escape.

If Kennedy pointed to the films and used them and showed them and gave his fame and name and support to them, and said THIS IS WHAT I’M TALKING ABOUT AND THIS IS WHAT ALL OF AMERICA HAS TO SEE AND KNOW, he would instantly be leading a revolution. A popular revolution.

Picture it. The full campaign. Kennedy going all over the country hosting screenings—the audiences growing larger week by week.

Kennedy going on Tucker and Rogan with the proviso that these men show one of the VAXXED films along with his interview. The whole film. Not clips. The whole film—seen by millions of people.

Kennedy saying to Americans, “Evidence? I’ve got all the evidence of destruction by vaccine in my back pocket, and I’ll talk about that, too. But first you have to face the REALITY, and the reality is in these films.”

When Kennedy showed the films, yes, he could sit there afterwards with a panel of doctors, but not intellectual dolts who want to go all highbrow and explain every detail of “adverse-effect science” at the cellular level and put people in a trance. No. The doctors he brings would be ON FIRE. Not interested in endlessly parading their own IQs.

They would want revolution.

Kennedy would launch a tidal wave in America that would make public health officials and scientists and researchers and doctors sob and weep in fear alone in the dark at night, and flee the country for England, where the government protects liars and arrests people who speak the truth.

I’m painting the picture of how Kennedy could have acted, what he could have done. The fork in the road he could have taken. The kind of take-no-prisoner people he could have brought with him. How he could have spearheaded his attack with the VAXXED films.

But no.

He refused. He didn’t want all that.

He wasn’t that man.

Think about it: