Ron Paul writes: “The turning point in the people’s economic fortunes was on August 15, 1971. That is when then-President Richard Nixon closed the ‘gold window,’ severing the last link between the dollar and gold. This left America with a purely fiat currency and no restraint on the Federal Reserve’s ability to create money.”

As AI continues to flood society and take over jobs from humans, is the next step making AI into money?

To put it another way: Will AI eventually create a master plan that rules bank accounts for all citizens, as a solution to mass unemployment?

And will the contents of those accounts be nothing but assigned digits representing buying power?

“Dear Mr. Smith, you now have 45768 in your account. To understand what this means, view the federal list of goods and services. Next to each item is a number. That is the cost of the item. Thank you.”

So the progression would be:

ONE: a currency backed by gold, meaning the total amount of money in circulation is tied to the unchanging dollar value assigned to gold.

TWO: That tie is abolished, allowing the government to create a limitless amount of money.

THREE: A master plan enacted by AI assigns digital purchasing power to every citizen.

This ultimate system is maintained by surveillance and force.

The humans in charge of assigning AI to come up with the “new money” plan hope to achieve their goal through necessity—meaning AI throws so many people out of work, it appears there is no other way to take care of them—except by creating and then regulating their purchasing power: