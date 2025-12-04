Brace yourself.

You’re about to read a set of allegations from several sources.

Here is my position: No denials of these allegations mean ANYTHING without talking DIRECTLY to the GIRLS AND WOMEN who would be the targets of these mutilations.

And many of the girls and women would have to be protected from extreme harm, in order for them to tell the truth.

OK, here we go.

With all the Somali scandals breaking wide open in Minnesota, HOW ABOUT THIS ONE?

Memo to Trump: How about it, Mr. President?

It’s a “tradition.” It’s called FGM, Female Genital Mutilation. Public health agencies all over the world know about it. The CDC knows about it.

It’s happening in America.

Here are 3 of my recent articles about it.

I look forward to your response.

Buckle up:

ONE: “ Dr Naomi Wolf

Read her article here. It’s devastating.

We’re talking about nation-wide traditional ongoing genital mutilation of women, in Somalia—now brought to the United States.

Are major media covering this? Of course not.

Because we’re supposed to welcome destruction.

And women’s groups are supposed to bow down to “the customs of other cultures,” and keep their mouths shut about this torture of women and girls.

Wolf: “According to the FGM/C Research Initiative, which centers on studying the issue of female genital mutilation, a staggering 99.2% of girls and women in Somalia aged 15-49 have endured female genital mutilation. The average ages when Somali girls are ‘cut’ is from ten to fourteen years of age.”

“The Somali community has the highest percentage of genitally mutilated women in the world; there are 61,000 Somali people in the state of Minnesota alone, and many sources confirm that Somali girls and women continue to suffer genital mutilation while in the United States. In other words, Somali immigrants in Minnesota have not stopped this abuse of ‘their’ girls and women, just because they are now also Minnesotans.”

“Somali ‘female circumcision’ is different from other forms—it is by far the most severe. Somali FGM is Type III genital mutilation, which means the excision of the entire outer part of girls’ genitalia, and the stitching together of the raw wound that is left behind. Somali FGM involves: ‘the complete removal of the clitoris and labia minora, together with the inner surface of the labia majora.”

“Women and girls subjected to this kind of mutilation suffer chronic bleeding, horrific pain during intercourse, problems in childbirth, infections, and dramatically increased mortality…”

I wonder what Omar Fateh would say about all this, if reporters pressed him. He’s the son of a Somali immigrant running for mayor of Minneapolis.

And how about Tampon Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota? What would he say?

—A culture of torture of women and young girls.

Imported into the US.

Memo to Tom Homan: Tell me if I’m wrong, Tom, but this is an ongoing mass crime being committed here on our soil, and no prosecutor is stepping up to the plate. Imagine what would happen if a group of American good old boys in Texas were cutting off the clitorises of their daughters. But in Minnesota, the crime can continue and no is even deported? No one is put in prison for 40 years for this mutilation?

Because it’s a Somali tradition?

Maybe we’ve been looking at things the wrong way. Killing people with fentanyl is a Mexican drug cartel tradition. US gangs shooting people in the head is a long-standing gang tradition.

Problem solved.

Leave it alone. Walk away.

TWO: “Female Genital Mutilation in America—massive”

First I’ll give you the numbers, then I’ll explain why they’re so shockingly high.

The CDC, May 15, 2024: “Female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM/C) is defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as ‘all procedures involving partial or total removal of the external female genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.’ These procedures could mean piercing, cutting, removing, or sewing closed all or part of a girl’s or woman’s external genitals.” [Included is cutting off the clitoris.]

“Researchers in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Reproductive Health (CDC) estimate that as many as half a million girls and women in the United States (U.S.) have undergone FGM/C in the past or may be at risk for undergoing FGM/C in the future.”

HALF A MILLION GIRLS AND WOMEN IN THE US.

The research group, Population Reference Bureau, (2013) estimates 44,293 girls and women in Minnesota have been mutilated or are at risk of being mutilated.

This is because of the concentration of Somali immigrants in the Minneapolis area.

In Somalia, it’s estimated that 98 PERCENT of girls and women have been mutilated.

Try to find ONE prosecution of a Somali man in Minnesota for the crime of genital mutilation.

What about the shocking HALF A MILLION number I cited above from the CDC? How is it possible, in the US, that this many women and girls have been mutilated or are at risk for mutilation?

It’s possible because of the countries immigrants are coming from. Those countries practice the “tradition” of female genital mutilation. Meaning THE CRIME.

SOMALIA.

ETHIOPIA.

EGYPT.

THE SUDAN.

DAWOODI BOHRA SECT (South Asia).

They bring the crime with them.

They don’t “assimilate” their way out of committing the crime.

They send some of their girls back home for what’s called “vacation cutting.” Then the girls come back.

Keep in mind that the cutting/mutilation has lifelong effects. For example, extreme pain whenever the women have sex.

“Tolerance of diverse cultures” is the major strategy deployed to keep this horrendous crime under wraps. Major media refuse to cover it with any kind of force.

Try to find ONE American woman reporter with a prestigious reputation in the mainstream who has made mutilation an issue that won’t go away. There isn’t ONE in the whole country.

Barbarians at the Gates? Barbarians are INSIDE the Gates.

—And yes, I’m aware of the parallels between this ongoing crime and transgender surgeries.

THREE: “Female genital mutilation: want to be even MORE outraged? Read this”

A 2018 federal case is the subject of this piece.

CBS News: “Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was among eight people charged in federal court in Michigan in connection with the genital mutilation of nine girls from Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois between 2015 and 2017. Authorities alleged that mothers brought their girls to Nagarwala when they were roughly 7 years old for the procedure.”

7 YEARS OLD.

The good Doctor Nargawala said there was nothing wrong with mutilating the girls, because it was a RELIGIOUS CUSTOM in “her Muslim sect, the India-based Dawoodi Bohra.”

The fact that she was she was living in America now meant nothing.

The fact that her sect was composed of barbarian men who tortured women routinely by cutting off their genitals (labia, clitorises)—and the fact that she, a WOMAN DOCTOR, was doing the torture herself—all this meant nothing.

THEN “U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman threw out mutilation and conspiracy charges against all the defendants. He ruled that a 1996 federal law that bans female genital mutilation was unconstitutional because Congress didn’t have the power to regulate the behavior in the first place.”

WHAT??

“In this case, Friedman found that Congress lacked authority to regulate the practice under the Commerce Clause because the procedure is not a commercial activity.”

So if the doctor-torturer was charging money then the federal case could be pressed? But since it was a religious ritual, she walked?

There ARE federal laws that specify certain crimes which CAN BE prosecuted at the federal level. For instance, murder committed during a bank robbery.

So why couldn’t the existing 1996 federal law banning female genital mutilation be enforced in this 2018 case?

THE CASE WAS DISMISSED.

It was never retried at the state level.

The doctor walked free.

Let’s compare brutality. A robber walks into a bank and shoots and kills a customer. Automatically it’s a federal crime. On the other hand, as I cited previously in articles, in Minnesota (large Somali population and they cut girls) there are 44,000 girls and women who have been mutilated or are at risk of being mutilated. And in the US, there are 500,000 girls and women who have been mutilated or at are at risk. And a federal judge ruled that the mutilation is NOT a federal crime.

There are now 41 states which have specific laws banning female genital mutilation.

And as of 2021, there is a new federal law banning it. This law would not allow the kind of dismissal of charges I described above.

BUT the overwhelming number of mutilations carried out in the US are done in secret. Not by doctors. The men in immigrant communities torture their girls and women.

And out of fear and ignorance, the girls and women who are cut stay silent.

The US laws don’t stop this horror.

—OK, Mr. President, will you bust the conspiracy of silence that surrounds this torture?

Will you go public?

Will you order the Justice Department to TAKE ACTION?

Will you order the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kennedy, to SPEAK UP?

Will there be arrests and criminal trials and prison sentences?

Will you save these girls and women?

And how about you, Governor Walz, and you, Minneapolis Mayor, Jacob Frey? What do you know, and when did you know it? How many lies are you ready to tell—as many as possible, to save yourselves?

How repulsive are you?

-- Jon Rappoport