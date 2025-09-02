12:30AM, Tuesday, September 2.

Yup. Don’t put it past Trump. He could cut his losses and fire RFK. I’m sure some of his advisors are already telling him to do it.

Trump might say: “I had to. There was just too much commotion and distraction. Too many other magnificent programs we have to keep pushing forward. Bobby moved too far too fast. He’s a great, great guy. But he went overboard. Some changes have to happen gradually, the right way. You have problems, but when you try to solve them all at once, you endanger everything you’re doing to make America great again. And we are. It’s never happened before, in any country. Making it great. The war in Europe is almost over, and the streets in DC, everybody is telling me what a great job…I had to ask Bobby to resign. We will get healthy and we’ll all thank him for leading the fight…”

“See, there is a great, a whole great industry and sector of the greatest economy in the world here, the people who have been bringing us life-saving medicines for over a hundred years, you can’t throw the baby out with the bath water [but you can destroy the babies with dozens of shots], so we have to save what is great, and the commotion is unfair to Bobby but sometimes you’re dealt an unfair hand…”

Meanwhile, Trump’s sudden public announcement about Pfizer demands that Pfizer release, to the public, the glowing success-numbers on the COVID vaccine they gave HIM.

Numbers that showed the RNA COVID vaccine was a triumph. Trump wants the numbers out in the open, so a real discussion can take place, and then the truth will be known. Was the vaccine a victory that saved lives or a catastrophe?

Well, why didn’t Trump himself release those numbers Pfizer gave him YEARS AGO?? What was he waiting for? We’re really supposed to believe he was quite sure, until just a day ago, that his Warp Speed program was a roaring winner? And THEN all that changed?

Plus, when he mentions Pfizer now, he gives himself an out. If events force the truth about the kill shots to come out to EVERYBODY, he can say, “It wasn’t my fault. Pfizer deceived me.”

And current events are moving fast. Big time public health officials and CDC employees are openly rebelling. They’re whining and bitching and screaming, up on their moral hind legs, over firings and resignations at the Agency. They’re accusing Kennedy and Trump of destroying science. They should feel lucky they’re not in prison for the highly poisonous and psychotic CDC childhood vaccine schedule and the COVID shots.

So Trump is feeling big heat. So NOW he says let’s have the whole truth about the COVID vaccines.

What will his long-time pal, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, say? As I write this, Pfizer has not made any reply yet. Kennedy hasn’t weighed in on Trump’s message, either.

You can be sure Bourla and other Pharma big shots are figuring out their strategy.

Whether through design, or by accident, Kennedy is now in a position to press hard on REALITY: the COVID vaccines, all RNA vaccines, and all vaccines are toxic.

If Trump doesn’t fire him.

If rebellion in the ranks of the agencies under Kennedy spreads and becomes more overt and threatening, Kennedy and Trump will have to stay the course. If they cave in, the CDC, FDA, NIH cesspool wins.

Kennedy’s next step could be releasing the “autism report”. Of course, he won’t go after vaccines as “the only cause,” but he could slam the shots.

He’s got some momentum going.

For the first time since taking office, Kennedy’s moves are making an impact.

He and Trump have to press their advantage. Strike while the iron is hot.

Kick over the idols.

MAKE NO APOLOGIES. DON’T BACK OFF.

I’m not counting any chickens. I’ll believe a real breakthrough if and when I see it.

Not until then.