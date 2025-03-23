(This is Part-3; for Part-2, go here)

Being right means you have actual knowledge you can use to guide your personal decisions. Obviously, this is important.

And without knowledge, if you’re also fighting a war against enemies (which we are, whether we like it or not), you’re going to lose.

But fighting the war against the medical forces takes more than knowledge, and this is where the CRUNCH comes in for most people. They don’t want to fight. They think they can “personally win” by making good decisions for themselves.

Good luck.

Winning, as I detailed in a recent podcast about what Kennedy HAS TO DO, involves a whole lot more than knowledge.

You have to expose the deepest crimes of the enemy, and you have to launch, and keep launching, wave after wave of attacks, some of which lead to prosecutions.

It has to be a loud no-holds-barred war.

You make evil what it is: EVIL. And you put that on full display.

You put names and faces on that evil.

You shatter, in hundreds of different ways, the public trust in MEDICAL, and in doctors.

Not because you’re crazy, but because you’re right, and righteous.

Yes, this is a tall order. Every war is.

Kennedy not only has to see the big picture, he needs to see how to carry out the war. He needs to see the right strategy. His evidence vs. the cartel’s fake evidence isn’t a key. It isn’t the plan. The real plan is much deeper. It’s the answer to the question, how do you put millions of Americans on the front lines of the war?