And force a new gold-backed currency, led by China?

As I’ve described in prior articles, the nine so-called BRICS nations, with China as their master, are in the process of creating their own money, based on gold.

They intend to trade with each other using that new currency. The intention: start a domino effect, by which more nations dump the US dollar as the reserve currency used worldwide to buy OIL.

Thereby ending America’s number one method of global dominance.

China, in case anyone has forgotten, is a Communist country. Russia, the other major BRICS nation, isn’t a Communist nation, but its President, Mr. Putin, has declared more than once that the break-up of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical tragedy of the 20th century. A tragedy some people believe he wants to reverse, by resuming control over nations Russia lost.

So I thought I’d revisit some forgotten history, to explore how elite US banks once supported—and actually went a long way in CREATING Communism.

That’s right.

And if they did it THEN, would they do it NOW, by crashing the dollar and giving MAJOR power to China and Russia and the cause of Communism?

—US banks creating Communism. The rich Capitalists wanting Communism as the engine for worldwide control.