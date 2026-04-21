What happens if the US faces serious oil shortages, or de facto shortages because the price of oil goes so high many Americans can’t afford to drive?

To cut demand for oil and gas, would Trump allow another fake pandemic with lockdowns?

We’re going to find out, unless Trump can manage to squeeze some kind of deal with Iran that really opens up the Strait of Hormuz and keeps it open.

Be assured, if news arrives about another virus, or a new COVID variant, it will be fake. They’re all fake.

Would Kennedy step up to the plate and tell the American people? Nothing he’s done so far suggests he would. He’s captured—all of it in the final analysis self-imposed. He can speak out if he’s willing to sacrifice his job. But he’s not willing…

The “virus story machine” is in place: