(This is Part-8; for Part-7, go here.)

Who covered up the Epstein evidence? Remember the obvious record.

It’s not just Trump.

Epstein was arrested on his first charge in Florida, on July 27, 2006.

Since that time, until Epstein’s death on August 10, 2019, and until now, authorities have had the opportunity to examine all the records they seized from multiple Epstein residences on multiple occasions.

W Bush was President.

Obama was President.

Trump was President.

Biden was President.

Trump was President again.

Four Presidents. Both political parties. Both parties were intent on covering up the Epstein pedophile network.

There was also indirect cover for Epstein. Over the years, he funded a number of academic projects. The recipients (e.g., Harvard, MIT, the Santa Fe Institute, the Edge Foundation) provided him with legitimacy, and individual researchers did the same.

In all the years from 2006 to now, the media never dug deeply into Epstein and his network.

The Mossad (and probably other intelligence agencies) did what they could to protect Epstein.

And there are people whose names we’ll never know who used their power to keep the full Epstein story under wraps.

There is one thing that distinguishes Trump from the other Presidents. Over and over and over, he promised overall transparency in his administration. He made it an issue beyond anything the other Presidents dared to.

And now we have this cover-up.

Nevertheless, none of the other Presidents should be let off the hook.

Remember that if Trump meets a Watergate moment.

Would he resign, rather than release the Epstein files?