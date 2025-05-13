Trump just announced he’s cutting prices of Pharma drugs by 30 to 80%.

Not sure he can really do that, but if he can, more people will be injured and killed by them?

For all those people covered by medical insurance, which is paying for those drugs anyway, does that change anything? Medicare and Medicaid will still function as they have, for people covered by those programs.

The way it looks to me, nothing changes for the user. He still gets the same drugs that are toxic.

Maybe he pays less for medical insurance. Maybe.

If he doesn’t have insurance and has to pay for drugs out of pocket, then yeah, he can maim and destroy himself more easily.

The real issue has been and still is: so many people on so many poisonous drugs.

The first drug causes “symptoms” which are diagnosed as a medical condition requiring a second drug, which in turn…

You know the story.

Biz as usual.

Actual HEALTH is not involved.

MAHA? Stop the poisoning. Trump isn’t talking about that. He isn’t issuing an Executive Order that starts with: “America is being poisoned by Pharma…”

He’s oblivious on that score. After all, he still thinks his Warp Speed COVID RNA launch saved millions of lives.

I’m trying to follow the bouncing ball here: