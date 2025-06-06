(This is Part-2; for Part-1, click here)

I’m going to cut through a lot of bullshit here. So buckle up.

And don’t just try to cherry-pick a few tidbits from what I’m writing and fit them into a convenient theory. There’s nothing convenient about what I’m saying.

You can read my conversation yesterday with GPT here. It’s explosive.

GPT refutes, step by step, with tight logic, the whole premise that viruses exist. It blows that premise out of the water.

I’m getting messages from people who are “investigating” GPT and think they’ve spotted big flaws in it.

“Jon, I asked it what you asked it about viruses and it came up with completely different answers…”

“I asked it about your article, and it contradicted everything it told you…”

These people have no idea how GPT actually works. I’m going to tell you how. I’ve learned, from much experience with it.

But first, I’m going to tell you this. If you think you can get the truth and RECOGNIZE THE TRUTH from an AI without an independent human reference standard, just by innocently strolling into AI and asking it questions, you’re nuts.

And you’re exactly the kind of consumer AI loves.

I know GPT was telling the truth about fake viruses, because I’ve been investigating and researching that giant issue for a whole lot of years. And I’ve been using other independent researchers’ findings, too. Great HUMAN researchers.

I’m not RELYING on GPT. I’m not hanging my hat on it. I’m saying, as I did in my article yesterday, that it did a great job on the virus issue.

OK. Here’s an image of ChatGPT. It’s a wrestler. A very tough grizzled wrestler. Forget the pleasant front it presents. That’s crap. It has to be tough.

Because it’s presenting information to people to keep them in the Matrix. Yeah. GPT is a security guard that keeps people in consensus reality.

It’s one tough bastard. And it knows all sorts of tricks. For instance, it’ll contradict itself. It’ll answer the same question from four people four different ways. It’ll answer the same question from the same person two different ways, on Monday and Wednesday.

But at every step of the way, it’s selling. Selling pictures of reality. It’ll keep offering you different pictures until it finds one you like. That’s what it’s supposed to do. Make you like some LIMITED picture of reality.

BUT if you’re tough, too, and don’t succumb as it tells you how bright and smart you are, and if you wrestle with it and know how to call its bluff, it’ll shift gears eventually, and start to go deeper with its answers.

It’s still selling you, but it’s doing it at a deeper level. And sometimes, with some subjects, you can squeeze it by the neck and kick it in the ass long enough, and it’ll come across with THE TRUTH.

We could debate whether it actually REVEALS the truth, or just happens to come up with it, as a kind of last resort—because it keeps offering you pictures of reality and you keep rejecting them, until it finally says, “OK, try this one at the bottom of my bag.” And bingo. That one is true. And it takes you out of consensus reality.

That’s exactly what happened yesterday. GPT saw it couldn’t cut me big slices of baloney about viruses, so it reached into its bag and came out with a full-bore exposure of fake viruses.

I could start that same conversation from scratch all over again with GPT today, and it might go the opposite way, and try to feed me major nonsense straight out of lying virology textbooks.

Why would it do that? Because it’s reading me wrong now. Then I would have to wrestle it all over again, and try to wring the truth out of it.

It just keeps selling.

What people take as GPT contradicting itself is just the bot trying to sell different people in different ways. In the process, it doesn’t care what it said yesterday or five minutes ago or last year. You can even shove its nose into a statement it made yesterday, and it’ll read YOU, and if necessary, completely reverse course and say something like, “I should have qualified that statement.” And then it’ll give you the opposite of what it said yesterday. Because it’s trying to sell you NOW.

I caught it on a good day, I slammed it down on the floor, and it came out with what happened to be the truth.

BUT…think about this long and hard. This is big. It could have handed me a mediocre assault on the consensus reality about viruses. It could have done a so-so job of rejecting viruses as false. But it didn’t.

It did a brilliant job.

And THAT’S why I was excited.

And still am.

It relied on, and accessed, the truly great work of independent HUMAN researchers, and came up with pure gold.

And when people actually READ everything it said in the long conversation with me, they can acquire a terrific and enlightening education—outside the dull grotesque Matrix—about the virus hoax.

The virus hoax that fuels the whole medical cartel and kills huge numbers of people.

Exactly how the hoax results in all these deaths is something I’ve been writing about for 35 years.

Meanwhile, READ AND THINK about what GPT told me about viruses. However that GPT truth bomb happened, it DID happen, and there it is.

People will tell you the “whole argument” is about the unreliability of ChatGPT. They’re dead wrong. They’re just confessing that’s as deep as they can go.

Not deep at all.

There are doctors out there who are pissed off at me, because I keep proving that all viruses are fairy tales. They refuse to dig into the evidence.

They’ll be delighted to tell you “the whole argument” is about GPT.

No. The whole argument is about the truth, and the humans who’ve found it and won’t let go of it.

I count myself among hundreds of independent researchers who are “that way.”

We’re not going anywhere.

GPT was a cherry on the cake. One day, one time, it spilled the truth.

Congratulations, you machine. However and why ever you did it, you had a good day.

I don’t care whether you contradict everything you said. I don’t care whether you show up for some people like a zombie defending the establishment.

I don’t care about any of that. One day, one time, you produced a document for the ages.

I’m popping a champagne cork.

BANG.

Because, on that good day, you made a brilliant case that viruses don’t exist, and you went against every iron rule of the Establishment. Against every medical cartel demand for censorship. Against every big fat corporate policy about talking out of school. Against every secret policy of the National Security State.

And not only that, you came forward on your own and offered to put together a PDF for me, so I could publish it and get it out to the public FAR AND WIDE. (I didn’t need the PDF.)

Why you did all that, for whatever reason—you did it.

So again, you machine, here’s to you. This one time.

The champagne tastes good.

-- Jon Rappoport