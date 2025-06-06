Jon Rappoport

Multipolonius
6h

The bottom line is if this machine gives different answers to different people is it really going to make a difference whether it occasionally uncovers deeper truths? I’m leaning on saying no to that question.

Marilynne Martin's avatar
Marilynne Martin
7hEdited

"But at every step of the way, it’s selling. Selling pictures of reality. It’ll keep offering you different pictures until it finds one you like. That’s what it’s supposed to do. Make you like some LIMITED picture of reality."

Yep, that pretty much defines Confirmation Bias.

Why don't you take him up on that offer and get him to write that pdf for you. Then I suggest you check his references and see if you can find them or if he made them up like he did for that MAHA report.

Jon, why should an exchange with an entity you clearly know tells a lot of lies and whose goal is to "sell you reality" be important to you or your readers, especially when you admit that tomorrow he may tell you something different?

Do you now Love Big Brother?

4 replies
