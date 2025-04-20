I write this piece to keep you on track. These judges blocking Trump will be blocking Kennedy and MAHA and Health Freedom.

They’ll be exceeding their Constitutional power and issuing rulings designed to keep the medical status quo in place.

For example, if Kennedy raises the matter of the 1986 law that keeps people from suing vaccine makers for injury or death, the judges will eagerly cite that law and claim Kennedy can’t violate it, even though it’s an illegal law which favors and protects specific (criminal) corporations.

On the other hand, if Kennedy tries to cancel federal funding for a wide range of transgender research, judges will slap that down on the basis of a twisted version of “civil rights,” or some other made up reason. Because? Because they can.

Suppose Kennedy’s research project aimed at deciding whether vaccines cause autism (he already knows they do) comes up with a YES? And then Kennedy moves to ban a particular vaccine, like the MMR.

That decision will go to court. There will be a major case. Both sides will present their evidence. The judge will decide—on whatever basis he cooks up—that the MMR will remain available. The judge will essentially create a law.

Lawyers who argue cases on the side of Health Freedom know all this.

But they pretend they don’t.

They don’t want to face facts.

They particularly don’t want to wade into deep water and argue against the illegitimate power these judges are wielding in the first place.

Because that would ultimately carry them into making PUBLIC STATEMENTS outside of court…very damning statements against the judicial system.

They could be censured and punished by official lawyers’ groups for that.

But I’M telling you the judges will be coming for Health Freedom, whenever serious cases come up.

Knowing this, I launched a podcast episode describing a battle plan that could actually win the war for MAHA and Health Freedom.