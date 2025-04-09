We ARE in an information war. And it’s a hot one.

A lot of the time, it doesn’t seem hot, because the feudal media lords in their castles are promoting A VAST CAMPAIGN OF SILENCE.

They’re holding the steeds in the barn.

I’m not just talking about the mainstream lords. I’m talking about the owners of the “conservative press.” Gateway Pundit, Revolver.news, Liberty Daily. Other big conservative sites.

They’re sitting on A HUNDRED YEARS OF MEDICAL CRIMES that have been destroying human life.

They sense it. They know it. But so far they won’t budge. They’ll talk about COVID, sure, because then they can play off Trump against Biden (if they conveniently forget certain glaring facts about Trump), but they won’t step into the morass of drugs and vaccines and treatments wounding and killing millions of people.

EVEN THOUGH ONE OF THEIR CURRENT HEROES ROBERT KENNEDY, STANDS FOR “MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN.”

Face it. They’re paying lip service to Kennedy. Because he joined with Trump.

A hundred years (more, actually) of the medical crime syndicate killing millions IS RED MEAT NEWS. Every day.

And “the people on our side” won’t cover it. Joe Rogan won’t. Tucker Carlson won’t. Not all the way.

—Meanwhile, just to set the record straight, Alex Jones has been covering it for more than 25 years. He deserves the thanks of a grateful nation.

The feudal media lords are actually promoting a myth. And the myth is: