The Zuck is investing $3.5 billion in Ray-Ban.

The glasses can take photos and create video footage of what the wearer is looking at as he walks around.

An AI will answer questions about what the wearer is seeing.

As that function expands and is enhanced, the wearer will be able to understand and interpret reality according to what his glasses tell him.

That’s my conclusion.

I’m not going to buy a pair.

The wearer can listen to music and podcasts, make phone calls, receive translation of foreign languages in real time. No ear plugs. No need to use the hands.

I’m not going to buy a pair.

I predict lots of people will find it very difficult to go out of the house without their glasses.

“I need them. I rely on them. How can I face the world without them?”

And medical? Why wouldn’t the glasses eventually track the wearer’s heart rate, blood pressure and other metrics?

I won’t be buying a pair.

And when the glasses introduce a firm tracking function, the wearer will feel secure knowing he’s being surveilled and taken care of.

I’m definitely not buying a pair.

I assume the tracking function will take in and include people the wearer is seeing. They’ll be tracked, too. The wearer will be an active agent of the Surveillance State.

So…put on the glasses and have the AI describe reality to you, and also assist The State.

Great combination, right?