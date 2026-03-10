Military[dot]com, via Cryptogon[dot]com: “A complaint shared by an anonymous non-commissioned officer to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) claimed that non-commissioned officers were told that the Iran war is part of God’s plan and that President Donald Trump was ‘anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth,’ as originally reported by journalist Jonathan Larsen. Between Saturday and Tuesday afternoon, MRFF logged more than 200 similar complaints across 50 installations encompassing every branch of the military, its founder, Mikey Weinstein, told Military.com.”

Huh??

I see no reply from Hegseth yet.

Is he huddling with end-times preachers at the Pentagon? To define what kind of war this would be in order to fulfill prophecy?

I can supply an answer.

Some explosions and fires at oil refineries in Iran are not enough.

The Armageddon scenario (in the modern interpretation) has to involve a major nuclear war. The full scene. Missiles and bombs launched. Giant mushroom clouds. The end of civilization.

Then Jesus comes back and takes over. For a thousand years. There are other elements. Tribulation, Rapture, the Antichrist shows up.

This is a spin-off of Christian faith. Invented by some very disgruntled people. Like John Darby, a 19th century theologian.

Remember the very popular Left Behind novels, by Tim LaHaye and Jerry Jenkins? Lots of readers climbed on that end-times train.

I get the point: