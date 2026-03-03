“No Immunity for Glyphosate Act” (H.R. 7601). The title says it all. The House bill has sponsors from both parties. Congressman Thomas Massie is leading the charge.

The bill looks bulletproof to me.

It’s a direct NO to Trump’s attempt to shield glyphosate and Roundup and the companies selling it from lawsuits.

Here are quotes from the bill’s key sections:

“No Federal funds may be used to implement, administer, or enforce the Executive order entitled ‘Promoting the National Defense by Ensuring an Adequate Supply of Elemental Phosphorus and Glyphosate-Based Herbicides’, issued on February 18, 2026.”

“Any person, or the estate, survivors, or legal representative of such person, who suffers or has suffered physical injury, illness, disease, or death caused, in whole or in part, by exposure to elemental phosphorus or a glyphosate-based herbicide manufactured, distributed, sold, or supplied within the United States, may bring a civil action in an appropriate district court of the United States against any covered entity.”

“For purposes of this section, the term ‘covered entity’ means any person, corporation, partnership, association, contractor, subcontractor, or other entity that manufactures, distributes, formulates, supplies, or sells elemental phosphorus or glyphosate-based herbicides.”

“…no covered entity may assert as a defense to liability in any action brought under this section, or under any other Federal or State law, that the manufacture, formulation, distribution, sale, or supply of elemental phosphorus or a glyphosate-based herbicide was conducted in compliance with, or pursuant to, an Executive order, regulation, directive, contract, or other authorization issued under the Defense Production Act of 1950 (50 U.S.C. 4501 et seq.), or any other Federal law, regulation, or authority.”

“Relief.— In a civil action under this section, the court may award— (1) compensatory damages, including damages for medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, and wrongful death; (2) punitive damages; (3) equitable relief, including declaratory and injunctive relief; and (4) attorney’s fees and costs.”

Whoever wrote this bill put all the cards on the table, and as far as I can see, blocked all exits.

“Punitive damages” is the big ticket item in the list of lawsuit targets. That’s when millions in fines can turn into billions.

Now we have three big obvious issues: