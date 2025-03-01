In the Oval, the conversation seemed to be on track. If it was beginning to deteriorate, I thought it could be saved. But then…

Vance, without asking permission from Trump, just butted in. He went after Zelensky, assuring the Ukrainian President would fly off the handle.

Trump didn’t wave off Vance. He didn’t appear disturbed.

From that moment on, the conversation went downhill fast.

If Vance’s interruption was planned…why?

Possibly because Trump already knew, from the meeting a day earlier, that Zelenksy wouldn’t give his final OK to the minerals deal.

Zelensky insisted on getting the US-security-protection part of deal done as a pre-condition. Meaning: specific assurances on how the US would protect the mining and shipping of the minerals—and much more significantly, how the US would establish a strong enough military presence in Ukraine to deter Putin from re-starting the war in the future, after a cease-fire and a peace deal.

So Trump’s strategy (useful or not) was: embarrass Zelensky in the Oval Office, and create pressure in the Ukraine and internationally on him to agree to the minerals deal and a cease fire.

This is a possible scenario.

If Zelensky is consciously or unconsciously acting on behalf of…let’s call it neocon planning, or even if he’s just trying to protect his country, his insistence on drawing US (and European) troops into the Ukraine on the ground…could act as a trigger for a much wider war.

Doesn’t take a genius to see the possibility of such disastrous situation. Trump and his advisors would see it. And not like it.

So…apply more pressure on Zelensky to make the minerals deal without specifics on US security guarantees. Apply that pressure by blowing up the Oval Office presser.

There’s more. A lot more.

This goes a lot further than Zelensky’s role in events.

Here are further possibilities: