Children’s Health Defense’s The Defender has a blockbuster report. (link in footnote)

“A group of Argentine scientists identified 55 chemical elements—not listed on package inserts—in the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, CanSino, Sinopharm and Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines, according to a study published last week in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research.”

“The chemical elements include 11 heavy metals—such as chromium, arsenic, nickel, aluminum, cobalt and copper—which scientists consider systemic toxicants known to be carcinogenic and to induce organ damage, even at low exposure levels.”

ARSENIC in the vaccines? How does that happen? I can’t see how a vaccine assembly line would be accidentally contaminated with arsenic, from other prior uses.

There are extremely important further statements in the Defender article. For example:

“The research builds on a series of studies conducted since 2021 using different analytic techniques to analyze COVID-19 vaccine vials from major manufacturers. Previous studies also identified significant numbers of chemical elements not listed on vaccine labels.”

“Research efforts included a 2022 study by a German working group, including the late pathologist Arne Burkhardt, submitted to the German government; a 2021 study by scientists in England; a 2022 study by Canadian Dr. Daniel Nagase; and a 2023 Romanian study by Dr. Geanina Hagimă.”

These previous studies, which yielded results similar to the findings of the latest Argentine group, flew under the radar.

There is no doubt that toxic chemicals in COVID vaccines is an URGENT issue which needs to be widely known and investigated further—after the vaccinations are halted immediately.

Of course, for a number of reasons I and others have explained for years, the vaccines should never have been launched in the first place.

Warp Speed was one of Trump’s gross exaggerations. It was a lethal project from the beginning. Trump would prefer it to be buried as ancient history. He still claims the kill shot “saved millions of lives.”

Trump’s interim President—he stood aside and let Fauci run the country—eventually made sure the vaccine was mandated.

And now the evidence is pointing to many unannounced toxic chemicals present in the injections.

Apparently, the criminal FDA never checked for them before approving the vaccine.

The agency preferred to look the other way and trust its valued partners—the pharmaceutical industry.

—A long-standing collaboration of death.

-- Jon Rappoport

Footnote: link