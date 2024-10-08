Watch this conversation between Alex Jones and two independent investigators, who have been trying to locate undocumented migrant children in the US. (Link in footnote)

Even if you think the stories about children being flown around the country on secret flights is an exaggeration, if you think the problem is being created through disinformation, watch the interview.

I believe you’ll come away convinced there has to be a massive federal and state manhunt for these kids—which of course is not happening. On purpose.

The two investigators, Anthony Rubin and Carlos Arrelano (Muckraker[dot]com), talk about going to houses where children are supposed to be, and the houses are boarded up and no one is living there.

They visit a house, the child they’re looking for isn’t there, but illegal alien men are living in the house with other migrant children. One of the kids says she knew the missing child, but she doesn’t know what happened to her. She’s gone. Who are these other migrant kids living with the men? Unknown.

Children are moved around the country in buses, and dropped off at 3 in the morning in a field or a park, and someone else picks them up and takes them away. There are no records.

—CHILDREN, separated from their parents who apparently still live in Guatemala or Honduras or who knows where. The kids are now in America, at the mercy of undocumented unknown adults.

Many kids.

Obviously, money is changing hands. People aren’t doing this for nothing.

Who would pay for these children? Slave owners, rapists, men who want to force the children to work for no pay.

The two investigators say Guatemala is a major problem. At some houses, the men, who are living with undocumented children, don’t answer questions directly. First, they speak among themselves in an old Guatemalan dialect no one else understands. Then they provide an agreed-upon answer in Spanish.

As we know, all this is happening because the southern border is wide open, and because unlimited immigration is unofficial federal policy.

Brainwashed Americans believe this kind of immigration is CHARITY. They proudly wear “their badges of honor.”

They refuse to look below the surface. Of course they do.

Because what they’d see would terrify them.

It would make them realize the charade they support is brutal and violent and inhuman.

-- Jon Rappoport

FOOTNOTE: “Witness To Massive Child Smuggling Breaks Down On Air” | Infowars[dot]com | (here)