Cancer is the core weapon of the medical cartel. By that I mean it’s the number one fear producer.

The image: a doctor sits across from a patient and says, “You have cancer.”

That sets off a whole chain reaction.

Including: there is nowhere to turn, except to the doctor who just made the diagnosis, and the specialists to whom he funnels his patients.

If all patients diagnosed with cancer could easily heal themselves, and no one considered the diagnosis a problem, a tremendous amount of force would be sucked right out of the medical cartel. It would look and feel entirely different. Much more tame.

It’s as if all roads in the current medical system lead to cancer, the Big C, and patients are just waiting and worrying about when their fateful day will come.

The medical princes understand this. They know how important cancer is to their overall control over the population.

They’ve created a giant industry and fortress, and they resist all attempts to expose it.

For instance, they do everything they can to keep discussions about 5-year survival rates out of the headlines.

They keep polishing their survival-rate story like a trophy. “Treatment results are improving all the time…”

Since the 1980s, that fraud has been detailed in the medical literature.

Two factors loom large. Early detection and over-diagnosis.

Early detection, through more and more sensitive tests, “catches cancer at the beginning.” This actually means far more patients will automatically survive that magic five years and make it seem as if it’s the treatment which is working. Which is a lie.

Over-diagnosis is a similar hustle. Patients are told they have cancer when their tumors and markers are so insignificant they will never have clinical symptoms for the rest of their lives. Therefore, they, too, live that magic five years and are called “survivors.”

How prevalent is over-diagnosis? Just take breast cancer. New England Journal of Medicine, November 22, 2012: “…we estimated that breast cancer was overdiagnosed (i.e., tumors were detected on screening that would never have led to clinical symptoms) in 1.3 million U.S. women in the past 30 years. We estimated that in 2008, breast cancer was overdiagnosed in more than 70,000 women; this accounted for 31% of all breast cancers diagnosed.”

BOOM.

We’re talking about medical torture and murder here, because over-diagnosed patients are then treated with surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. When there was no need for treatment at all.

What about cancer tumors? What are they, actually?