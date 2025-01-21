In my previous article, I listed as many Executive Orders as I could find and keep up with.

Trump kept signing them all day, and into the night.

He was essentially saying, “See? All those promises I made? They’re engraved in the EOs.”

Of course, he and his team know the Left will try to knock down as many of the Orders as they can, tie them up in court for as long as they can.

So the EOs don’t automatically guarantee success.

But with Trump’s firm connection to his huge base, he can make hay out of the opposition’s attempts to stop him. And he will. This is where he’s the pro’s pro—with the back of his hand to his enemies. He’ll call them every name in the book. He’ll accurately accuse them of committing new crimes against America. He has that tactic down pat. And his base will roar with approval, and anger at the Left.

The Left has many cowards. They don’t like the unsettling feeling a tidal wave is building against them. They’ll run and hide. The ones who stay and fight are a force to reckon with.

So this will be a war.