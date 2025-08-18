Deeper down the rabbit hole…

For many years, I’ve been writing about the ASSUMED but not PROVEN connection between genes and disease.

There is no genetic treatment that works to cure any disease across the board. Therefore, “genetically caused disease” is just a speculation.

It sounds good, but so does the tooth fairy.

If you say genes are the cause of disease, but you can’t DO anything with the idea, then you have nothing.

But now I’m going further.

It turns out there are mainstream researchers who say genes may not exist, may not exist as defined, and may be metaphors. They report that the entire field of research is a mess.

Helen Pearson (science editor), Nature, 2006, “What is a Gene?”: “Where the meaning of most four-letter words is all too clear, that of gene is not. The more expert scientists become in molecular genetics, the less easy it is to be sure about what, if anything, a gene actually is.”

Helen Pearson again: “The idea of genes as beads on a DNA string is fast fading.”

Evelyn Fox Keller (physicist, philosopher of science) and David Hare (computer scientist, systems biologist), “Beyond the Gene”: “...the enormous variety of entities to which the term gene is currently applied. We speak of house-keeping genes, structural genes, regulator genes, promoter genes, operator genes, coding genes, non-coding genes, micro RNA genes, nested genes, overlapping genes, spliced genes, dead genes, etc.”

“The Gene: A Needed Revolution, Craig Holdrege (biologist): “The complexity at the molecular level reveals that the simple mechanisms one imagined in the 1960s simply do not exist in that form. It has become less and less clear what a gene actually is and does. And although the deterministic gene is still the gene that lives in the minds of many students, lay people, and—at least as a desire—in the minds of many biologists, the findings of late twentieth century genetics show one thing clearly: the simple deterministic gene, the foundational ‘atom’ of biology is dead. There is no clear-cut hereditary mechanism—no definite sequence of nitrogenous bases in a segment of a DNA molecule that determines the make-up and structure of proteins, which in turn determine a definite feature of an organism.”

So…while funded researchers and media pundits and public health officials are braying like mules about genes causing diseases and disorders…