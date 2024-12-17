It’s a whole new world.

The following 2023 thesis (abstract, full report) is filled with shocking information about the criminal use of drones:

‘THE ILLICIT USE OF ARMED DRONES BY TRANSNATIONAL CRIMINAL ORGANIZATIONS IN MEXICO IN THE 21ST CENTURY REQUIRES NEW RESPONSES’, by Omar Rabling Valdez, Monterey, CA; Naval Postgraduate School.

“The assassination attempts of political leaders on the global stage stand out as an alarming reminder of the urgency with which this issue must be addressed. Venezuela has witnessed unsettling incidents involving armed drones in assassination attempts against President Nicolás Maduro. A significant event took place in August 2018 during a military parade when drones, allegedly operated by opposition members, targeted him with the intent to overthrow his government. According to Carlos Vargas and Brian Ellsworth of Reuters, Salvatore Lucchese, a former municipal police chief and opposition activist, admitted to having played a role in orchestrating the attack alongside anti-government militants.”

“…the technological landscape has grown even more complex, with gangs demonstrating the ability to hack drones, especially those manufactured by DJI, a Chinese company. Despite warnings and restrictions from the Department of Defense, these DJI-made devices have been procured by police departments, exposing them to significant security risks. Gangs, capitalizing on these technological vulnerabilities, have managed to interfere with, seize control of, and even bring down these UAVs.”

“According to a report published by Tiffany Watson on May 25, 2023, 15 individuals were charged in connection with three distinct conspiracies to smuggle contraband into the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown, Maryland. Central to these operations was the meticulous use of drones, piloted from the outside, to fly over and drop drugs, tools, and electronic devices over the prison’s tall security fences. This strategy came to a head on September 7, 2022, when authorities thwarted a delivery attempt…”

Someone reading this who wants to launch a career as a reporter should focus on DRONES, all day, every day, all over the world—because the general public is grossly unaware of what’s really going on.