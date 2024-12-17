(This is Part-5. For Part-4, go here.)

And the border patrol is powerless.

Only the FAA “controls the skies,” and they don’t shoot down anything.

The Telegraph, November 19, 2024:

Thousand incursions a month by gangs’ quadcopters [drones], but force is not allowed to shoot them down.

Border force agents are effectively powerless to stop more than “1,000 drug-laden” drones being flown over the US-Mexico border.

Staff patrolling the border can do little more than watch them fly over because they are under strict orders not to shoot them down…

Cocaine, amphetamines and fentanyl are wrapped in plastic and bound to the tiny quadcopters, which fly over border defences to deposit their illegal cargo at a drop point.

…each drone can whirr back and forth dozens of times a day…

Because US airspace is controlled by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a regulatory agency without enforcement powers, border force cannot intervene.

The agents on the ground do not have jurisdiction when it comes to the skies…

Some 107,543 drug overdose deaths took place in the US last year, of which almost 75,000 were caused by fentanyl, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

The Mexican cartels are estimated to make between $19 billion and $29 billion every year in illegal drug sales in the US.