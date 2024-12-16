John Ferguson, CEO of Saxon Aerospace, a drone maker with government/military contracts, says the New Jersey drones belong to the US government, and they’re searching for a dirty nuke brought here from the Ukraine.

Suppose, as I suggested at the end of my previous article, Ferguson is telling a lie and he’s fronting for the US government…trying to build up the fear…

Which would lead to tighter military control over the people of America.

IF that is the case, a major psyop is in progress.

One element of that psyop: