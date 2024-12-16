Before you dismiss his claim as utterly insane…

His name is John Ferguson.

Gateway Pundit:

Ferguson is the CEO of Saxon Aerospace LLC, a Wichita-based company specializing in advanced UAVs for military and industrial applications. According to his LinkedIn account, “‘Saxon Aerospace LLC/Saxon Unmanned’ is a manufacturer of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Terrestrial Robot Crawlers for commercial, industrial and military clients around the world. Our mission is to design and build the most rugged, reliable systems and provide on-site training to ensure success for each client.” Areas of Expertise: Intelligent Surveillance and Reconnaissance Thermal Imagery Analysis Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) Industry Expertise spanning over 19 years Executive Management Project Management Operations Management Business Development Vessel Management Saxon Aerospace recently secured a long-term agreement to manage Greenwood County Kansas Airport, further establishing its credibility in the aerospace industry. Ferguson insists his insights are based on professional experience and conversations with high-level government officials and industry insiders.

The article contains extensive quotes from CEO Ferguson.

Basically, he’s saying a dirty nuke, which was lost during Ukraine’s dismantling of its nuclear program, was actually taken, stolen, and it could be on its way to the US…it could already be here…and this is what US government drones are looking for.

—If so, that could account for the obvious government cover-up and their absurd claims that they don’t know what the drones are, where they come from, and what they’re doing in the skies.

Here is a sample of CEO Ferguson’s remarks published in the Gateway Pundit article:

I spoke to a gentleman a few months ago who was trying to raise an alarm to the highest levels of our government, which they had their ears closed, about this one particular nuclear warhead that he physically put his hands on. He physically touched this warhead that was left over from Ukraine. And he knew that that thing was headed towards the United States. That is a very serious deal. So these drones, I believe, are launched from a location that nobody knows. But I do believe that they’re flying low enough that they’re just trying to sniff the ground and try to find something. So again, I hate to be a pessimist or a guy that thinks directly to the negative. However, I know as a professional, we build professional stuff for the military. I believe that they’re actually out there trying to smell something that’s very important.

—Yes, this could turn out to be complete nonsense. It could turn out this CEO is completely wrong. But if he’s who he says he is and who he appears to be…

I have to wonder: