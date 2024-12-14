Uh-huh.

Reuters: “The FBI and DHS in a joint statement said ‘it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft, operating lawfully’.”

NJ[dot]com: “…a White House spokesman told reporters that experts looking into reported drone sightings have been unable to confirm ‘any’ of the reports.”

How do you like them apples?

Unable to confirm ANY of the thousands of reports.

The New Jersey mayor who says the drones have been over his house every night? He’s obviously out of his mind. So is another mayor who reports clusters of 60 or so drones over a reservoir every night.

And the hundreds of drones NJ citizens are filming in the night skies hovering and blinking? Most of them are planes on their way to JFK airport. They stop and hover while dinner is being served.

As I reported in my previous article, there are at least five camera systems that can take very clear and detailed pictures of these craft at night, even if their lights are turned off.