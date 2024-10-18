There is a back-door way to get to Communist Dictatorship.

It’s being used as we speak.

I keep mentioning the famous Communist slogan, “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.”

It’s a very fertile and revealing instruction.

It means those who have assets and wealth and property give them as gifts to those who need them. Eventually (and theoretically) this ends up with everyone existing on the same level.

Actually, of course, that’s not the case. Instead, you have a very old state of affairs. A relatively few and extremely rich persons run a country from the top, while everybody else is a de facto indentured servant.

But the slogan has a twist, for those who can see it and use it. Those in power CREATE people who have needs or appear to have needs. Millions and millions of people. This operation is launched on many levels.

The whole idea is to convince one and all that the nation is packed to the roof with people who have unfulfilled needs, which require endless attention and help.

And the only place from which the attention and fulfillment can come is: GOVERNMENT.

“From the government according to its ability, to the whole population, who have needs.”

Where is this process the most far-reaching?

In the MEDICAL arena.

Because, according to the medical leaders, all the people have diseases and conditions and syndromes and mental disorders all the time, from birth to death.

THOSE are the needs, and the government, through its enormous funding of “healthcare” and its backing of mainstream medicine as THE science and THE massively dictated method of treatment—the government is the great fulfiller of those needs.

This is Communism par excellence. It follows the exact formula.

The medical cartel makes sure all the people believe they have endless diseases and disorders.

The cartel can turn an occasional itch and a blink into a labeled and packaged condition that requires tests and treatments.

The cartel can invent mental disorder labels by the ton out of thin air.

And the big bonus is: overwhelmingly, the treatments are toxic. They debilitate and demoralize and weaken the people and GIVE THEM NEEDS, WHICH ARE THE RESULTS OF THE TREATMENTS.

The people are far easier to control, and they’re “having their needs met.”

This IS Communism.

So you don’t have to worry about documenting the rise of Communism in America. It’s already here, in full bloom.

It’s running the country.

It’s MEDICAL.

The cherry on the cake? Untold numbers of little Woke loons running around worship the medical system. Because these loons are de facto or unconscious or conscious Communists.

On some level, they know what’s going on, and they support it with everything they have.

They have the needs and they demand attention must be paid. To them. By the government, which has the ability.

America is a Communist State.

A Medical Communist State.

For a little while, Tony Fauci was its imitation of Lenin. Tony will be remembered as a pimple on the ass of Communism.

-- Jon Rappoport