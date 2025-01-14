(This is Part-8; for Part-7, go here)

It could be another kind of firestorm.

Enraged citizens have lost everything and know the government was totally unprepared to deal with the fires…when of course, FIRE has been a number one concern AND SHOULD HAVE BEEN A NUMBER ONE PRIORITY in California since forever.

According to one estimate, private citizens in the LA area are carrying only about $20 billion in fire insurance.

If the final assessment of damage turns out to be, say, $150 billion, which is possible, where is the other $130 billion going to come from?

Lawsuits filed against LA and State governments.

Do those governments have enough $$ to pay?