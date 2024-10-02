A few weeks ago, I unloaded. People responded. Apparently, their chests were piled up like mine. So why not go for two?

Here we go:

Yeah I care about the ‘Yellowstone’ series, and I don’t give a shit if nobody else does.

First, though, let me do a little, what should I call it, “background.”

Did I read this right? Some poor bastard in England got 18 months in jail for shouting WHO THE FUCK IS ALLAH at a protest over migrant stabbings of British kids?

Where is the Muslim who goes to jail for yelling something about Jesus?

I was gonna write about that but then I saw a fucking parade in Afghanistan with Taliban sitting on American armored vehicles left behind in the withdrawal and I lost my train of thought.

Withdrawal? Is that what it was? It was Santa Claus leaving all the presents under the tree along with his sleigh and his reindeer and slinking off to a bar to get loaded. TREASON. Biden should have been thrown to the curb on that alone. And those shitheel generals at the Pentagon painting their nails and trying on dresses shoulda been dropped in the middle of the Ukraine War. Naked.

Moving on…there are actually idiots out there who say we in America always took in the huddled masses from foreign lands, so this wave is no different. What??!!

That’s complete bullshit. Utter and complete, because when a guy got out of Ellis Island in 1900 and found himself, boom, on the streets of New York, he didn’t have a pot to piss in or a helping hand or a job.

He was cut loose. He was sink or swim. He was all by himself a huddled mass yearning to SURVIVE.

No bus to a free fucking hotel. No prepaid credit card. No driver’s license. No mail-in ballot hot off the press waiting for him to vote Democrat. No fucking sanctuary city refusing to cooperate with ICE and giving him a free pass to rob stores and smash old ladies on the head.

So don’t talk to me about the poem on Lady Liberty and how old time immigration is just like the new fucking brand.

These days immigration is an open invite to every scumbag felon who sees a chance to make hay in Welfare United States of Fake Good Will. And all this shit isn’t a MISTAKE. Get that straight. It’s ON PURPOSE. TO DESTROY AMERICA.

Next up…can we stop pretending stock market traders are capitalists? The market is a giant bullshit casino! And those guys wearing suspenders are the assholes you used to know at school—frat boys vomiting beer on the lawn at night. Or nerds dreaming about buying half of Long Island.

Nothing better in the whole world than getting your suits made in London? Criminal friends in high places? Inside information? A weekend with Dick Cheney? A party with Sean Combs?

Stock trading—pimping and whoring, whoring and pimping for the money that makes money make money. Pigs feeding at troughs in penthouses high above rotting city streets.

And if on those streets there happens to be a black guy doing a smash and grab or shooting somebody at random and he’s been released on no bail 13 times on other charges and never sent to jail, don’t say he’s black. Say he’s blue or orange or green but never black, because BLACK would be HATE SPEECH. He could be OFFENDED. He’s sensitive. Maybe not as sensitive as the corpse on the street he just shot, but that old lady is dead and he’s still alive so he can be saved. He has to be saved because his ancestor was a slave in 1849. And OBLM. Only Black Lives Matter. That’s the bullshit they’re serving for supper in every big city in America.

I just read about a farmer in the Dakotas whose family has owned a farm for more than a hundred years. So he and his wife have just been served with INDICTMENTS by the US Forest Service because of a fucking fence on his land. Some question about where the farmer’s land ends and the government’s begins. A fed agent in tactical gear showed up one day with the indictment. The feds couldn’t just sit down with the farmer and talk like humans and work things out. No. There has to be a PRISON SENTENCE on the agenda. Of course there does. Because the fucking State wants what it wants.

Which brings me to ‘Yellowstone,’ and the last 5 episodes of the series coming up in November, and how the basic story line that riveted millions of Americans and made the cable show the number one series in the US will be sunk and smashed in the finale. That’s my prediction, because ONE MAN FIGHTING EVIL TO SAVE HIS LAND was the basic theme and it got the panties of Hollywood potatoes in a twist. A real bad twist, even if some of these studio execs have got their balls cut off to become women. Hollywood and show biz in general have to hate a rancher (Kevin Costner) fighting a bullshit Indian chief and casino owner and a giant corporation and the government and wokie dokies to save the land HE OWNS. Yeah, the OWNING part is the rub because Communism says only the government really owns anything and Hollywood gets rich while pretending to be Communists. So to sink the theme of ‘Yellowstone,’ the producers from what I can see are going to end the series by having the son and daughter of Costner fight each other to the death. An ultimate distraction. FORGET ABOUT A MAN FIGHTING EVIL TO SAVE THE LAND HE’S WORKED ALL HIS LIFE. The daughter, Beth, MADE the series take off because every encounter she had with a wokie ended in absolute stunning disaster for the wokie and people loved that, but now she’s being painted as a psycho, because her cuts and slashes at the political Left were way too accurate, and her backhand slams at bland idiot corporate types were too fast and true and final and after all who else runs Hollywood except bland idiot corporate types?

So they’ll shit on and ruin ‘Yellowstone’ just to maintain the correct balance of power in the real world.

Go ahead, destroy the thing that was originally built to show one man could fight evil and win.

For the sake of your house in Beverly Hills, destroy it.

See those four guys with full body tattoos holding automatic weapons strolling toward your house? Those are the people you’re fighting the good fight to let into the country because you’re all love.

-- Jon Rappoport

