And you can bring Dr. Peter Breggin onboard to help you. Breggin knows as much as anyone on Earth about the true devastating effects of psychiatric drugs. He pioneered the revelations decades ago.

Gateway Pundit (link in footnote): “A recent audit conducted by the Massachusetts Office of the State Auditor reveals that the Department of Children and Families (DCF) apparently is really bad at doing its job and the fact that the well-being of children is at stake makes the incompetence incomprehensible.”

“The DCF is tasked with providing services to children who are at risk and victims of abuse or neglect. The services the state is responsible for providing include adoption, guardianship, foster care, housing stabilization, and family support.”

“Specifically, AbleChild is interested in the section of the audit that reviews the oversight of the drugging of children with serious psychiatric mind-altering drugs. The audit reviewed the period from July of 2019 to December of 2023.”

“During the audit period, 3,899 (22%) of the 17,891 children in DCF’s protective custody were prescribed at least one psychotropic medication. During the audit period, the number of prescriptions filled for each drug category included 1,065 prescriptions for anti-anxiety meds, 21,585 Antidepressants, 10,564 Antipsychotics, 10,776 Mood Stabilizers, and 48,453 Stimulants. Clearly, chemical behavior modification is a common practice, and the state’s DCF social workers are required to participate in, follow, and document the medication history of each child under their care.”

ALL of these drugs are devastating.

The anti-psychotics are the worst.

Kennedy, I’m sure you realize that what’s happening in Massachusetts is happening in every other state.

It’s an official death cult. Made possible by “the science.”

And here’s the kicker. FEDERAL funds to the states keep the child brain-destruction going.

With your access to Trump, you can shoot bullets into that MONEY.

Money moves crimes.

Shut off the faucet at the source.

These kids are being tortured. Chemically tortured. By the State.

—While I’m at it, here’s a lesson for anyone who is forcing people to wake up—especially sleeping snoring hypnotized people in government: