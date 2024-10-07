(This is Part-3 in a series; for Part-2, click here)

The arrogant frozen insect, Alejandro Mayorkas, head of Homeland Security and its sub-agency, FEMA, is suddenly following the straight and narrow, telling critics his agency can’t free up a billion dollars and change for victims of the hurricane because Congress earmarked it for foreign migrants.

The federal government can find $$ for research on viruses that don’t exist, for the Ukraine, for transgenders, for secretly flying illegals into the US, for toxic medical drugs, for bringing in Venezuelan gang members, for imposing censorship, for the CDC buying $4 billion worth of toxic vaccines every year, for Snoozing Biden’s many vacations, for credit cards and hotels for illegals, for horseshit energy windmills, for schools that can’t teach…

But no, they don’t have extra cash for Americans who are sitting in the dark eating ketchup and trying to figure out how to drive with no gas to stations giving out water, how to get a big tree off their destroyed roof, how to flush the toilet, how to apply to FEMA, how to call their loved ones, how to live another day, another week with no income, no electricity and no heat and no running water.