(This is Part-2 in a series; for Part-3, click here; for Part-1, click here.)

It all starts with the bullshit belief that you’re dealing with a closed system.

Whether it’s a monster storm or a patient who specializes in acting out his compulsions, we aren’t talking about a closed system at all.

Giving this patient an SSRI antidepressant, which can cause a person to commit murder, is asking for big trouble.

But of course psychiatrists believe they can monitor the patient, and they believe the drug will help them CONTROL the patient. When just the opposite is the case.

In the same way, the crazies who would inject electronics into a raging hurricane are, IF THEY’RE SUCCESSFUL, making the unpredictable storm even worse and more unpredictable. And if they think they can then CONTROL and even STEER the storm, they’re out of their minds.

To control something crazy, like a raging bull you calm it down first. You don’t make it wilder.

But people want us to believe that evil geniuses took Hurricane Helene, which was already crazy, and made it much crazier and stronger, and THEN controlled it and steered it to Asheville.

People who assert that geoengineering in general works, want to put controlling and steering gigantic hurricanes in the same category. They’re not in the same category.

Making something bigger and more destructive is NOT a key to controlling and steering it.

Sheer common sense tells you that.

But people believe they have to defend every single claim about geoengineering or the whole theory will go down in flames. They’re wrong.

Here’s an analogy: