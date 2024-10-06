(This is Part-1 in a series; for Part-2, click here)

I’m not writing this article to argue with anyone who has taken a solid position about the hurricane, whether I agree with that position or not.

I’m writing this to respond to all the people who, in a reflex reaction, are shooting and rocketing extreme claims online, every which way, across the world thousands and millions of times.

So…was the hurricane engineered?

Was Asheville the chosen target?

Is the idea more than gross speculation?

Here we go:

A big-time storm at sea is a fierce and wild thing.

Professional meteorologists look at such a storm as patterns and structures. But they’ll admit there are many “loose ends.” Meaning terrifically violent wind and rain they can’t predict. Meaning ultimate direction and destination about which they’re often clueless.

It’s far from perfect geometry.

We’re supposed to believe that evil super-professionals injected some kind of electronic amphetamine right into Hurricane Helene, which made it MUCH MORE powerful and destructive and monstrous…

BUT THEN they were then able to CONTROL the whole thing, and STEER it unerringly to make land at a particular point in Florida AND then make a beeline to a small city, Asheville, North Carolina, where it dropped its final payload of massive wind and rain.

Uh-huh. Sure. Right.

If you believe that, I have condos for sale on the far side of the moon.

Next, we’re supposed to believe Asheville is dead and gone.

Not so. The vast majority of homes and stores and office buildings are still standing. The vast majority of residents are still there.

On Saturday, October 5th, electricity came back for hundreds of thousands of citizens.

Yes, the hurricane was devastating for Asheville. Lives were lost. Many people were injured. Many homes were hit by falling trees. But the city is still there.

Even in the River Arts district, and in stretches along the French Broad River—where the flooding was the worst—some buildings and homes are still standing.

The city isn’t lost.

There will certainly be a land-grab: