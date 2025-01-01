Free food for the poor.

Grown by the poor people themselves.

In every inner city in America.

They call these urban farms.

There are many groups already doing urban farming. I want to expand the scale beyond anything yet tried.

And there is a profit motive built in. For the people growing the food. They go into business. They enter the economy. After people in their local communities are fed, they sell the excess to local groceries. And they get off Welfare.

Imagine Trump pioneering this huge project with his usual swagger. FOOD FOR THE POOR.

In every unused and deserted lot in every US city, rows of vegetables are growing. Fruit trees. Adults and kids doing the work. Communities breathing new life into themselves.

And the cost to the federal, state, and local governments? Mere pennies.

There’s only one catch. Who believes they own inner cities? Who wants to keep those residents down? Who already inhabits those neighborhoods?

GANGS.

Don’t believe for a minute they want growth and prosperity and new hope for the people who live there. Success would mean the sale of DRUGS would go begging.

Therefore, the gangs have to be dealt with.

What label would you put on armed groups selling killer drugs and, as self-protection, destroying the efforts of poor people to feed themselves—in hundreds of US cities?

There’s an easy and accurate answer:

TERRORISTS.

That’s the name that would be applied. Officially. With no compromise.

And then let bleeding heart liberals defend their beloved gangs. Let these liberals and Communists show their true colors, their willingness to let poor people go hungry and eat food filled with toxins and a bare trace of nutrients.

To Trump and Kennedy: Want to launch a real revolution? Want to solve a few problems and capital crimes which have been destroying lives over and over for generations?

And to my readers: Is there someone out there who has a burning desire to lead this kind of massive revolution for the Good, who wants to achieve the Improbable against odds, who wants to reverse a long tradition of defeat, who wants to empower the poor after generations of no power, who wants to feel new blood running in his veins?

Here is a revolution you can take on. REALLY take on.

Its opposite are piles of conspiracies, which are a different kind of food. Food which nourishes passivity with no exit.

Conspiracies evaporate in the face of ACTION.

-- Jon Rappoport