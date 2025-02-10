Keep in mind the following quotes come from a Washington Post article…so this could be a slice of CIA disinfo pie. Nevertheless, it triggers MAJOR concerns.

As Musk and his team take apart federal agencies, do they have a replacement plan?

WAPO: “To replace the existing civil service, Musk’s allies are looking to technology. DOGE associates have been feeding vast troves of government records and databases into artificial intelligence tools, looking for unwanted federal programs and trying to determine which human work can be replaced by AI, machine-learning tools or even robots.”

“That push has been especially fierce at GSA [General Services Administration], where DOGE staffers are telling managers that they plan to automate a majority of jobs, according to a person familiar with the situation.”

“‘The end goal is replacing the human workforce with machines,’ said a U.S. official closely watching DOGE activity. ‘Everything that can be machine-automated will be. And the technocrats will replace the bureaucrats’.” (link in footnote)

Automate the federal bureaucracy?

AI?

This could mean embedding policy in digital automatic sequences and moves.

And once there, how and when and by whom would it be changed?

Two hellish problems: