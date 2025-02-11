(This is Part 2; for Part 1, go here)

If it’s true Musk intends to replace large numbers of federal agency workers with AI, and also embed agency policy in AI…

That’s a calamity.

I went over this in Part 1.

Here I want to focus on MEDICAL.

I’ve been saying for years: embedding medical policy in AI is supercharged slavery.

Imagine the CDC vaccine schedule automated as AI, like a shopping list you can get fined for failing to follow. Your digital money account is reduced or shut down. All this happens without human intervention or concern, because it’s policy and it’s automatic and it’s guided by Machine.