In this piece, I’m not going to lay out all the ways AI is used, or will be used.

I’m going describe the basics. Which are extremely serious.

First, there is function. In a job. A function is just an action that a worker repeats. Often, or sometimes, or once in a while.

AI can handle function like a champ. Plug it in, it operates. The human is replaced. Boom.

As I’ve been pointing out…AI could, right now, replace hundreds of millions of workers, worldwide. In, say, 15 years, it could replace maybe 90% of the whole global workforce.

BANG.

Then there is policy. This is different.