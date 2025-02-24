Making sure the gold is there in the Fort, and in the correct amount and purity…is this really based on other major countries going on the gold standard?

The so-called BRICS nations? China, Russia, India, among them?

And is THAT a true sign international faith in the US dollar, and the US System that accumulates more and more debt and prints more and more money…is finally reaching a dead end?

Are we on the cusp of watching a new gold backed currency coming into play—even possibly in the US?

I’m fully aware that for many, many decades, people have been predicting the imminent end of the US dollar as the dominant currency in the world. They’ve been saying the crash is coming…tomorrow…and it hasn’t come.

I’m also aware many so-called experts have claimed buzz about the great crash of the dollar and the threat of the BRICS nations is nothing more than a fairy tale.

I want to point out that major BRICS nations ARE, right now, in the middle of planning their own gold-backed currency.

China has been dumping its holdings of US debt (US Treasuries) and buying gold.

Trump is quite aware of these moves. He wants to make sure the US dollar reigns supreme. He’s threatened gigantic tariffs (100%) on nations that try to break away from doing global business in the dollar.

His power play isn’t a lasting answer.

—Everybody and his brother claim to have the real inside scoop on these issues I’m bringing up.

“[So and so] doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about. THIS is what’s ACTUALLY going on...”