You can read Part 1 here.

I have to open with a remarkable item, which is peripheral to the main thrust of this article. But it’s so intriguing, I couldn’t just pin it way down at the end.

President Trump’s uncle, John George Trump, a famous MIT physicist and engineer, was called on by the FBI, in 1943, shortly after Nikola Tesla died in a hotel room in New York. The story goes, John G Trump examined Tesla’s papers for three days, to see if he’d been working on anything that could contribute to the ongoing war effort, or that would cause danger “in the wrong hands.”

Trump decided no on both questions. Hmm.

OK. First, we should all give credit where credit is due. Years ago, long before DOGE was a gleam in the eye of anyone, Catherine Austin Fitts stepped forward and issued a report stating $21 trillion had been stolen from federal monies.

She spoke to everybody who would listen.

What DOGE is uncovering now, at multiple federal agencies, is just a piece of what Fitts was talking about way back when.

Think about what could have happened if the right people had used her findings to change the whole landscape THEN.

Second, looking at DOGE from what we could call another level, this is an attempt to prepare the public for a shocker they don’t want to face. DOGE and Trump and Musk and the smartest people behind Trump know…

That the dollar is trouble. They don’t like it and they don’t want to talk about it, but there it is.

DOGE is a prelude to them saying, “See all this corruption and waste of money and fraud and these anti-American programs the federal budget has been funding all these years? This has to stop.”

AND WHAT THAT MEANS IS, THESE ANNUAL MONSTROUS FEDERAL BUDGETS HAVE TO STOP, BECAUSE…

They’re making the dollar even more precarious, and they’re putting us closer to a real economic CRISIS.

Trump and his cohorts aren’t preparing the public because they want to. They’re doing it because they can’t see a way around it.