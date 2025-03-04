Kennedy’s statements in his recent FOX op-ed have caused an explosion of controversy among his supporters.

The op-ed was decidedly a mixed bag. It was a positive yes on the MMR vaccine…

Yes on personal choice about whether to take it…

Yes on nutrition and vitamins as measles treatment and prevention…

Yes on nutrition and sanitation as the reason for the historical decline of measles cases…

Yes on HHS supplying vaccines to Texas public officials dealing with the ‘outbreak’.

For a reader unfamiliar with actual evidence about the dangers and destructive nature of vaccines, the sequence of Kennedy’s paragraphs, from start to finish, would impart the overall impression that vaccines are good. Because most news readers digest and accept the info at the top of a story and pass over and ignore what comes later. At the top, Kennedy presented the vaccine as good.

—As I’ve written many times, Kennedy knows the whole truth about vaccines. He knows they’re all unsafe and dangerous and destructive and unnecessary. He may even know viruses don’t exist.

So we could view him as a very smart man navigating a political field laid with landmines.

That would be a positive assessment.

“He wants to do as much as he can under the circumstances.”

He has four years. Maybe more, depending on the outcome of the Presidential election in 2028, but he can’t count on more than four.

Between now and ’28, is he going to blow vaccines out of the water, no matter what the fallout and consequences, or is he going to be satisfied with making incremental steps…

Which, at the end, don’t amount to much?