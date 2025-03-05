Answer: because everybody’s got a doctor, even most of the MAHAs.

Answer: because everybody’s scared of medical experts.

Answer: because everybody’s scared of being accused of “costing lives.”

It’s all a bullshit illusion, and if we’re going win the war, we have to offload it.

You saw the smoking ruin Musk and his DOGE boys made out of USAID and the Treasury payments system.

Why can’t Kennedy bring the whole Children’s Health Defense crew on board and do that to the fed health agencies?

No mercy.

What’s so special about FDA/CDC/NIH?

You saw what Trump and Vance did to Zelensky in the Oval Office. Why can’t Kennedy do that to Fauci? To Collins, the former head of NIH?

What’s with the kid gloves?

Trump and his team are ripping gaping holes in the fed bureaucracy. They’re not waiting for permission. They don’t shrink back because judges are going to block their orders. They don’t worry about consequences. They’re not waiting for the results of studies. They’re swaggering cowboys.

Why can’t Kennedy bring in Polly Tommey and Mary Holland from CHD—two very tough cookies—put 10 gallon hats on their heads and send them into the CDC with orders to wreak havoc on the childhood poisoned vaccine schedule?