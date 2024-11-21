Let us blow the WHOLE cover off transgender drugs and tell the obvious simple truth.

Robert, pay attention to this, because some months ago, you were cornered in an interview and you said kids should have their parents’ permission to undergo “gender affirming care”—but then you said you hadn’t studied the drugs so you couldn’t comment on them. Yet.

I still haven’t heard you come back with an opinion on those drugs. I guess you’re in deep research in the literature—besides being busy with the election and so on…

Fortunately, we citizens don’t need to dive deep into the literature.

Because the truth is so simple.

We’ve all heard, for decades now, about pesticides and other chemicals that interfere with hormone balance.

Horrible.

Lots of studies.

There are whole groups dedicated to getting these chemicals off the market and out of our lives. You headed up a few, Bobby.

And what’s the problem with these chemicals?

It’s about hormones in the human body. The chemicals shift the balance. For instance, they can feminize males.

Terrible.

But when the drugs and puberty blockers are DESIGNED to change hormonal balance and turn it upside down and backwards…

When medical researchers spend many hours making sure these compounds utterly fuck up the hormones of kids…

On purpose…

In order to make boys and into girls and girls into boys…

This is…

Celebrated as a revolutionary new advance along social and personal and political and scientific and medical frontiers.

This breakthrough fucks up basic biology intentionally. INTENTIONALLY.

And we’re told by the experts, no serious problems ensue. Because they can’t. Because the social revolution must proceed.

Again—if chemicals in the environment, like pesticides, mess with human hormones, it’s a disaster. But if some little kid, who wants to be a fireman on Monday, an astronaut on Tuesday, a hip-hop star on Wednesday, wants to change his sex on Thursday…

Well, then, load him up with puberty blockers and other drugs and do everything possible to stop the progress of the basic biology inside his body and turn it around.

Where are the geniuses at the National Institutes of Health and university research centers who grasp the simplicities of this situation?

Kennedy, you’ve been railing against environmental chemicals for decades, and you can’t figure out what’s going on here? You can’t see the contradiction?

You can’t drop your act and speak for all the innocent kids who are being led into the chemical assault pit under the guise of gender issues?

Would you stand aside and allow a child to roll around on a lawn sprayed with hormone-disrupting pesticides, hour after hour, day after day?